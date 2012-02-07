UPDATE 1-Harman Q2 results trump Wall Street estimates

* Q2 adj EPS $0.83 vs est $0.73

FEB 7 Harman International Industries Inc reported a better-than-expected second quarter as the U.S. audio systems maker benefited from a rise in demand in emerging markets, especially China.

The company, which owns brands like Harman Kardon, JBL, AKG and Infinity, reported a net income of $59.3 million, or 82 cents a share, compared with $53.1 million, or 74 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Harman -- co-founded by stereo magnate Sidney Harman -- earned 83 cents a share.

Revenue in the second quarter rose 18 percent to $1.13 billion boosted by sales in China which rose 44 percent.

Analysts expected the company to post adjusted earnings of 73 cents a share on revenue of $1.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

As of last year, emerging markets contributed a little more than 10 percent to total revenue, but the company said it expects that to grow significantly by 2015.

Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based Harman closed at $44.51 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.