UPDATE 2-Harman sees no near-term hit from Volkswagen scandal

By Abhirup Roy

Oct 29 Harman International Industries Inc reported quarterly revenue and profit above analysts' expectations, and said key customer Volkswagen AG's emission scandal will not impact sales at least in the near term.

Volkswagen is one of the biggest buyers of Harman's car infotainment systems and accounts for nearly 11 percent of the company's total revenue.

The carmaker has come under fire for using illegal software to rig diesel emissions tests and may have to fix up to 11 million affected vehicles.

"We do not see any impact so far and not in the next 4-6 months," Chief Executive Dinesh Paliwal told Reuters.

Paliwal said the majority of Harman's revenue from Volkswagen comes from the Audi, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands, which are not affected by the scandal.

Also, Volkswagen's crisis could mean higher sales for other car companies such as Toyota, Daimler and BMW, which are all Harman customers, he said.

"In the end it could be a zero-sum game for us," he said.

CONNECTED CARS

The impact of a strong dollar was offset by higher demand from automakers for its "connected cars" products.

Sales in that business, which sells infotainment systems to automakers, rose 8 percent to $755 million in the first quarter ended Sept. 30.

Harman's lifestyle division, which makes audio and video products for homes and cars under the JBL and Harman Kardon brands, recorded a 14 percent rise in sales to $462 million.

Sales in the much smaller connected services business jumped 157 percent to $174 million, but sales in its professional audio equipment making business fell 3 percent to $247 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company's overall net sales rose 14.1 percent to $1.63 billion.

Harman, which gets a majority of its revenue from outside the United States, said revenue increased 23 percent excluding the impact of currency.

The average value of the dollar against a basket of currencies rose 17 percent year-over-year in the July-September quarter.

Net income attributable to Harman rose to $87.1 million, or $1.20 per share, from $83 million, $1.18 per share. Excluding items, it earned $1.48 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares were up about 1 percent at $107.77 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and)