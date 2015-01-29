Harman revenue rises on strong car audio sales

Jan 29 Harman International Industries Inc , maker of JBL and Harman Kardon audio systems, reported an 18.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as increasing auto sales led to strong demand for the company's car infotainment products.

Net income attributable to Harman rose to $166.2 million, or $1.65 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $71.6 million, $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.58 billion from $1.33 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)