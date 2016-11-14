UPDATE 6-Samsung to buy car tech company Harman for $8 billion

* A $112/shr deal, 28 pct premium to Friday's close
* Plans to close the deal by mid-2017
* Marks biggest overseas acquisition by S.Korea group
By Hyunjoo Jin and Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Nov 14 Samsung Electronics
has agreed to buy Harman International Industries in an
$8 billion deal, marking a major push into the auto electronics
market and the biggest overseas acquisition ever by a South
Korean company.
The transaction highlights Samsung's efforts to break into
the high-barrier automotive industry where it has little track
record and also marks a strategic shift for the electronics
company, which has previously shunned big acquisitions.
"An M&A deal this big is a first for us. But it shows that
under Jay Y. Lee, the company is changing and open to new ways
to grow," a source familiar with the deal told Reuters,
referring to Samsung Electronics' vice chairman.
The purchase of the Stamford, Connecticut-based maker of
connected car and audio systems is part of Samsung's search for
new growth areas as its smartphone business - scarred by the
withdrawal of the fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 - slows.
The greater use of electronics and software in vehicles, and
the ability of cars to connect to smartphones and other devices,
is offering technology companies with new business
opportunities.
"We have been studying the automotive market for some time.
We conclude that organic growth will not get us where we want to
go fast enough," Young Sohn, President and Chief Strategy
Officer of Samsung Electronics, said on a conference call.
"Samsung will not get into the business of manufacturing
cars," he said.
Samsung, a maker of chips, displays, smartphones and TVs,
agreed to acquire Harman for $112.00 per share in cash, a 28
percent premium to the U.S. company's closing price on Friday.
Harman shares rose 25.6 percent to their highest level in
more than one year.
"Harman was missing, in our opinion, a meaningful presence
in displays and cockpit electronics; Samsung has these," Baird
Equity Research said in a report.
But investors in Samsung had reservations about the purchase
price.
"Samsung is using its huge cash pile to pull ahead of rivals
in the auto technology market. But it remains to be seen whether
Samsung will be able to grow into a company that will be able to
compete with the likes of Bosch and Continental," said fund
manager Park Jung-hoon of HDC Asset Management, which owns
Samsung Electronics shares.
Harman's products, which provide infotainment, telematics,
connected safety and security services, are used in more than 30
million vehicles made by automakers such as BMW,
Toyota Motor Corp and Volkswagen, according
to its website.
Harman earns around two-thirds of its revenue from its
automotive-related business, and its automotive order backlog as
of end-June stood at $24 billion, more than three times annual
sales of $6.9 billion in fiscal 2016.
Samsung created an automotive electronics business team a
year ago to look for opportunities in this area. This year it
invested $450 million in Chinese automaker and rechargeable
batteries firm BYD Co Ltd .
Separately, Samsung has held talks with Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles (FCA) over a potential sale or partnership
for the latter's Magneti Marelli auto parts maker, sources have
said.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Miyoung Kim; Additional reporting
by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs,
Jacqueline Wong and Jane Merriman)