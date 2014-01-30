Harman profit jumps as sales to luxury carmakers rise

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Jan 30 Audio equipment maker Harman International Industries Inc reported a 53 percent jump in second-quarter profit, helped by strong sales of its infotainment systems to luxury carmakers such as BMW and Volkswagen.
Harman, known for brands such as JBL and Harman Kardon, said net income rose to $72 million, or $1.03 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $47 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $1.33 billion.
Harman shares were up 2.5 percent before the bell on Thursday.
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
* Enters agreement with Solaris Power Cells, Inc. whereby solaris is to acquire operating assets of Migme in a scrip based transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.