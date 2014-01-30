Harman profit jumps as sales to luxury carmakers rise

Jan 30 Audio equipment maker Harman International Industries Inc reported a 53 percent jump in second-quarter profit, helped by strong sales of its infotainment systems to luxury carmakers such as BMW and Volkswagen.

Harman, known for brands such as JBL and Harman Kardon, said net income rose to $72 million, or $1.03 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $47 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $1.33 billion.

Harman shares were up 2.5 percent before the bell on Thursday.