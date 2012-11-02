Harman's revenue dips on weak European auto sector

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
Nov 2 Audio systems maker Harman International Industries Inc reported a 5 percent fall in revenue as a weak European automotive sector hit sales to luxury carmakers.
Net income rose to $55 million, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $48 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $998 million.
The company supplies audio parts to luxury carmakers like Daimler and Volkswagen AG in Europe.
