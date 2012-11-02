Harman's revenue dips on weak European auto sector

Nov 2 Audio systems maker Harman International Industries Inc reported a 5 percent fall in revenue as a weak European automotive sector hit sales to luxury carmakers.

Net income rose to $55 million, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $48 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $998 million.

The company supplies audio parts to luxury carmakers like Daimler and Volkswagen AG in Europe.