Harman International profit drops 80 pct

BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
May 2 Audio systems maker Harman International Industries Inc, which owns brands such as JBL and Harman Kardon, reported a 80 percent drop in quarterly profit as lower automotive production in Western Europe hit revenue in the company's biggest business.
Net income fell to $35 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter from $173 million, or $2.38 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue decreased 3 percent to $1.06 billion.
Harman's biggest business, infotainment, which provides integrated navigation, entertainment and communication systems for luxury carmakers such as Daimler AG, Fiat SpA's Ferrari and Volkswagen's Audi, reported a 6.7 percent drop in revenue.
Carmakers are bracing for a tough year. Volkswagen and Daimler said last week their earnings dropped in the first quarter.
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* March 2017 average daily volume (ADV) reached 16.9 million contracts, up 18 percent from March 2016
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -As of April 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of aum was about $31.9 billion, a net decrease of about $1.8 billion since March 1, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2o5iClW) Further company coverage: