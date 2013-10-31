UPDATE 1-Harman's results beat estimates as car audio sales jump

* First-quarter adj earnings $0.95/shr vs est $0.86
* Revenue $1.17 bln vs est $1.11 bln
Oct 31 Audio equipment maker Harman
International Industries Inc reported quarterly results
that beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher demand from
luxury carmakers such as Daimler AG, Ferrari and Volkswagen.
A nascent recovery in Europe's automotive industry, Harman's
biggest market, is boosting results at the company. Chief
Executive Dinesh Paliwal told Reuters in September that "the
worst is behind us."
Sales jumped 14 percent to $640 million in the company's
biggest business - infotainment. The unit provides integrated
navigation, entertainment and communication systems to luxury
carmakers.
Both Daimler and Volkswagen reported
strong quarterly results due to demand for their premium brands
such as Mercedes, Audi and Porsche.
German carmakers accounted for 34 percent of the Harman's
revenue for the year ended June, with rest of Europe bringing in
another 19 percent.
Net income fell to $46 million, or 66 cents per share, in
the first quarter ended Sept. 30 from $55 million, or 79 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 95 cents per share.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $1.17 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 86 cents per
share on revenue of $1.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Harman, known for brands such as JBL and Harman Kardon,
recorded restructuring and non-recurring charges of $24 million
in the latest reported quarter.
The company said a new cost-reduction program in Germany is
expected to yield annual savings of about $25 million from the
year beginning July 2014.
Shares of the company, which competes with Bose, Panasonic
Corp, Sony Corp and Denso Corp,
closed at $72.02 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.