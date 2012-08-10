版本:
2012年 8月 10日

Harman posts higher profit

Aug 10 Audio systems maker Harman International Industries Inc posted higher quarterly profit as sales rose 6 percent.

Net income for the fourth quarter rose to $49 million, or 69 cents per share, from $ 19 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 67 cents per share.

The company, which owns brands such as Harman Kardon, JBL, AKG and Infinity, said revenue rose to $1.09 billion.

