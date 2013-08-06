Harman posts higher quarterly revenue

Aug 6 Audio systems maker Harman International
Industries Inc, whose brands include JBL and Harman
Kardon, reported an 8 percent rise in revenue as demand rose for
its infotainment systems from luxury carmakers.
Net income fell to $5.5 million, or 8 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter, from $49.3 million, or 69 cents per share, a
year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 91 cents per share.
Harman recorded restructuring and other charges of $72
million in the quarter.
Revenue rose to $1.18 billion.
Infotainment, Harman's biggest business, reported a 4
percent rise in revenue.
The business provides integrated navigation, entertainment
and communication systems for luxury carmakers such as Daimler
AG, Fiat SpA's Ferrari and Volkswagen's
Audi.