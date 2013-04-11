版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Harris shares down 6.8 pct after the bell following guidance

NEW YORK, April 11 Harris Corp : * Shares were down 6.8 percent after the bell following the release of its guidance.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐