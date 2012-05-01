UPDATE 1-Harris to shed broadcast business, posts loss

* Q3 adj EPS $1.39 vs estimate $1.33
* Company also closing cyber operation
* Shares down 1.7 pct
May 1 Harris Corp reported a quarterly
loss on Tuesday as it took a big charge to write down assets in
its broadcast communications business, which it plans to divest
in order to focus on key divisions that have come under pressure
as the U.S. government cuts defense spending.
Harris, which makes tactical radios for the military that
distribute voice and data in an encrypted form, said the
broadcast business would perform best with another owner.
"Given the tough environment that we're facing, we think it
is important for us to just focus our resources, including our
management time and attention, on the businesses that we know to
be core to our company," Chief Executive William Brown said
during a conference call.
Harris said in February it was closing a cyber integrated
solutions business that provides remote cloud hosting in wake of
losses with that initiative. It said at that time it was
considering steps to maximize shareholder value with the
broadcast operation.
Shares of Harris were down 1.7 percent to $44.75 in
afternoon trading on Tuesday. Some analysts downgraded the
stock. Raymond James lowered its rating to "market perform" from
"strong buy," citing a flattish growth forecast and the
divestiture plans.
"While we expect investors to uniformly cheer the decision
(Broadcast has been a consistent drag on results), uncertainty
regarding the timing/value of the broadcast divestiture (along
with cyber) will likely weigh on the stock in the near-term,"
Raymond James analyst Chris Quilty said in a note to clients.
The company had a net loss of $353 million, or $3.15 per
share, compared with net income of $139.5 million, or $1.09 per
share, for the fiscal third quarter ended March 30.
Adjusted for items, profit was $1.39 a share. On that basis,
analysts expected $1.33 a share, on average, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue rose about 4.5 percent to $1.48 billion.