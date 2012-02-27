Harris Corp to close cyber hosting operation

* Charge to be taken tied to move

* Virginia data center to be sold

Feb 27 Harris Corp said on Monday that it would discontinue its cyber integrated solutions business that provides remote cloud hosting and sell a 100,000 square-foot facility it opened in Harrisonburg, Virginia, to support the operation.

The move comes after the company, which makes tactical radios for the military that distribute voice and data in an encrypted form, said last month that losses in its cyber initiative had continued and it would take steps to improve results that include maximizing shareholder value with its broadcast business.

About 150 employees are associated with the cyber intergrated solutions operation, a spokesman said. The company expects to place some of those workers with other Harris businesses, he added. Harris has about 17,000 workers.

Harris Corp, which manages the telecommunications network for the Federal Aviation Administration, said it would continue to provide advanced cyber security and cloud-enabled software applications. It added that government and commercial customers currently prefer hosting mission-critical information on their own premises rather than remotely.

William M. Brown, who took over as Harris president and chief executive officer late last year, said ending the operation would allow the company to refocus money and energy on services that customers are demanding.

The company expects an after-tax charge of $70 million to $80 million during the current fiscal year tied to the move.

Shares of Harris Corp were up 2 cents to $43.13 in morning trading.