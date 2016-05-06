版本:
Harris Corp wins $405.5 million military contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON May 6 Harris Corp was awarded a $405.5 million contract for the sale of military radio systems to Morocco, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh)

