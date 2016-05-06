Harris Corp wins $405.5 million military contract -Pentagon

BRIEF-Primoris services says unit Rockford Corp awarded $680 mln pipeline construction award
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award
WASHINGTON May 6 Harris Corp was awarded a $405.5 million contract for the sale of military radio systems to Morocco, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Goldmoney Inc - appointed Josh Crumb as company's chief financial officer, replacing Katie Sokalsky Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
