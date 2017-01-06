版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 7日 星期六 06:07 BJT

Harris Corp wins $403 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON Jan 6 Harris Corp has been awarded a $403 million U.S. defense contract for spare parts supporting various tactical radio systems, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐