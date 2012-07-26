Harrisburg, Penn. narrows list of firms for parking garages

July 26 The state-appointed receiver overseeing
Pennsylvania's cash-poor capital city of Harrisburg selected
four companies to negotiate for the purchase or lease of the
city's parking garages, according to the receiver's office.
Receiver William Lynch aims to raise money as part of
Harrisburg's fiscal recovery plan in order to help pay down
about $320 million in debt tied to renovations of its trash
incinerator.
On Wednesday, he selected Morgan Stanley, Keystone
Parking Group, Harrisburg First LLC and Harrisburg Forward LLC
to move to the next phase of negotiations for the sale or lease
of parking garages.
In March, the city said that 12 of the companies interested
in making a deal were qualified to proceed.
The recovery plan also calls for new operators for the
city's wastewater system, and Lynch is in final negotiations for
the sale of the incinerator with the Lancaster County Solid
Waster Management Authority.