CORRECTED-Harrisburg, Pa. may soon renew bankruptcy threat as ban ends

* City deeper in debt since it first filed for bankruptcy
* State ban expires this week, unlikely to be extended
* Receiver still trying to sell city assets
By Mark Shade
Harrisburg, Pa., Nov 28 Pennsylvania's capital
city Harrisburg, neck-deep in more than $340 million debt, is on
the verge of getting a powerful negotiating tool with creditors:
the threat of bankruptcy.
A state ban that prevented Harrisburg from filing for
municipal bankruptcy protection is set to expire after Nov. 30.
A year has passed since Harrisburg first tried filing for
bankruptcy in October 2011. The city is now deeper in debt and
there is no guarantee that it will not seek court protection
once again.
"They're still having a problem bridging the revenues and
the liabilities they have to pay," said Emanuel Grillo, chair of
the financial restructuring group at the law firm Goodwin
Procter.
"They haven't gotten bondholders or other constituencies to
take a big enough hit," he said. "Waving the bankruptcy option
out there is really an important tool, even if [the
state-appointed receiver] never uses it."
When Harrisburg first attempted bankruptcy protection, the
cash-starved city became a poster child for U.S. cities still
trying to recover from years of lower, recession-hit property
tax revenues while faced with growing pension obligations,
healthcare costs, salaries and other expenses.
Harrisburg, like some other cities, took out significant
debt to finance a project -- an incinerator -- that later failed
to make enough money, bringing it to the verge of financial
collapse.
Since last October, Harrisburg's debt has swelled from $300
million to $340 million.
Its receiver, William Lynch, had to skip a $3.4 million
general obligation debt service payment in September in order to
pay city employees. Harrisburg still faces a projected
cumulative deficit of $14.8 million by the end of fiscal 2012.
Harrisburg is closer to selling some assets such as its
trash incinerator and public parking system to raise money as a
key component of its recovery plan, Still, any potential
agreement with buyers must still be approved by the sta te cou rt
overseeing the plan.
LAWMAKERS NOT LIKELY TO EXTEND BAN
The capital city accumulated its mountain of debt during
several rounds of multimillion-dollar bond deals to finance the
repair and retrofit of its incinerator.
About two weeks after Harrisburg's city council first filed
the bankruptcy petition, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett
declared a state of fiscal emergency for the city of nearly
50,000 residents, about a third of them living in poverty.
A federal judge later blocked the city council's Chapter 9
petition after state lawmakers banned it. Urged on by veteran
Republican state lawmaker Jeff Piccola, the Pennsylvania
legislature later extended the ban.
Piccola represented Dauphin County, which guaranteed some of
Harrisburg's incinerator debt and is now one of the city's
creditors.
But with Piccola retiring and a Democrat taking his place,
many city and state officials believe state lawmakers won't
extend the ban a second time - especially since state lawmakers
are not scheduled to consider any new legislation until January
"The lack of threat from Senator Piccola and the legislature
to reinstate the bankruptcy ban is going to be an effective tool
for negotiations. There's no doubt about it," said Harrisburg
City Councilman Brad Koplinski.
CREDITOR PRESSURE
Lynch -- the only one who can put the city into bankruptcy
-- has said he should be allowed to do so if he needs to.
Bankruptcy "is an option that needs to be on the table,"
said Cory Angell, a spokesman for Lynch, who was unavailable for
comment.
The threat of bankruptcy could get creditors, including bond
insurer Assured Guaranty Municipal Corporation, or AGM,
to return to negotiations and consider forgiving as much as a
third of the city's debt.
Harrisburg skipped several incinerator debt service payments
due in September, leaving AGM to cover the $1.4 million in
payments.
Altogether, AGM has $155.2 million of net par exposure to
Harrisburg and had paid out $8.6 million as of June 30 on
claims.
The bond insurer declined to comment on the expiration of
the city's bankruptcy ban.
AGM, along with creditors TD Bank and bondholder
trustee M&T Bank, won county court approval in March for
a separate receiver, who oversees the cash flow of Harrisburg's
incinerator and operate independently of Lynch.
Attempting to implement the recovery plan is an important
step in case the city does go bankrupt, so that it can show it
tried other remedies before asking a court for relief from
creditors, according to Angell.
"I think if we were to go into a bankruptcy situation, of
course that court is going to ask you what have you done to meet
your obligations and I think the answer to that should be we've
tried to implement this recovery plan," Angell said.
