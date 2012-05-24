UPDATE 3-Harrisburg's new receiver to be affirmed

HARRISBURG May 24 A Pennsylvania judge approved the appointment of Harrisburg's new receiver on Thursday, when the man who previously held the post for the financially distressed capital explained why he quit unexpectedly.

Commonwealth Court Judge Bonnie Leadbetter said at a hearing that she would issue an order confirming retired U.S. Air Force Major General William Lynch as receiver.

She announced her decision after David Unkovic, the former receiver, testified about why he suddenly resigned at the end of March.

In his first public comments since he quit two months ago, Unkovic testified that "creditors' control of the incinerator fundamentally undermined" his ability to do his job.

He also said, "I believed I was about to be removed as receiver."

Harrisburg has been struggling under roughly $320 million of debt stemming from renovation of its trash incinerator.

Unkovic had been appointed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett to craft a recovery plan for Harrisburg. In his resignation letter in March, he said he left because "political and ethical crosswinds" had made it impossible to do his job.

A separate receiver for the incinerator was appointed in March following a request by creditors including bond insurer Assured Guarantee Municipal Corporation and TD Bank and bondholder trustee M&T Bank.

None of the creditors responded to requests for comment.

Separately, lawyers for the city's acting receiver said in a court document on Thursday that local leaders in Harrisburg were impeding a court-approved fiscal recovery plan. Attorneys for Fred Reddig, who was put in charge of the receiver post after Unkovic quit, said Harrisburg's city council and controller had blocked provisions of the plan.

A few days after the receiver for the incinerator was named, Unkovic asked federal and state investigators to probe an audit that found high-ranking public officials did not vet repair costs for the waste-to-energy facility, even though the incinerator was already deeply in debt.

Shortly thereafter, Unkovic also openly criticized politicians. The next day, he now says, Corbett's general counsel told him his comments would hinder negotiations with creditors.

"We felt the outbursts and his way of carrying himself was detrimental to the recovery process," Steve Kratz, the spokesman for the state's Department of Community & Economic Development, said on Thursday after Unkovic testified. The department oversees distressed municipalities in receivership.

Kratz denied that there was any implication from state officials at the time that Unkovic would be fired.

"It's necessary that all speculation and gossip and rumors be put to rest," Leadbetter told the court. "We need to put the resignation of the former receiver behind us so we can move forward."

At the hearing, a lawyer for local taxpayer group Debt Watch Harrisburg questioned whether Lynch was qualified to fill the position.

Lynch led Pennsylvania's Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, as its adjutant general, under three governors.

He previously admitted that he does not bring the accounting or legal background that Unkovic did, but said his experience in Iraq in 2006 and 2007, while chief of staff to the U.S. State Department of Iraqi Reconstruction Management, will help him find a solution for Harrisburg.

"It would be ideal if Lynch had a deep background in financing and bond deals, but I do not find that necessary," Leadbetter said.