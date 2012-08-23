Pennsylvania judge asks Harrisburg receiver to justify tax hike

| HARRISBURG, Penn.
HARRISBURG, Penn. Aug 23 A Pennyslvania judge
on Thursday asked a state-appointed receiver for the cash-poor
capital city Harrisburg to explain why she should impose a tax
hike on the city that would double residents' income tax to 2
percent.
"This is real money to real people and these are hard,
economic times," Commonwealth Court Judge Bonnie Leadbetter told
William Lynch, the receiver implementing a financial recovery
plan for the city.
"I want some comfort level that other pieces are in the
works to provide a real solution," she said.
Lynch took the issue to Leadbetter, who is overseeing the
city's recovery plan, after city council members refused to
implement the tax increase and take some other steps laid out in
the plan.
Leadbetter said it will be at least a week before she issues
a decision. She also said that if she finds that Lynch has the
power to force the tax hike, she will only allow the additional
revenue to be used for vital city services.
Harrisburg is struggling to pay down about $320 million in
debt tied to renovations of its trash incinerator.
The city council filed for bankruptcy in October 2011, but
the case was later thrown out and can not be refiled until the
end of November.
By then, the city could be broke, said Lynch's attorney Mark
Kaufman in court on Thursday.
If Harrisburg makes a $3.4 million debt service payment that
is due in September, it will be $500,000 in the hole, Kaufman
said.
Even if the city skips that payment, it will run out of
money for operating expenses, including payroll, by November, he
said.
Harrisburg's projected budget deficit for fiscal year 2012,
which ends on December 31, is $9.6 million on a budget that
calls for $57 million in expenses. That's on top of the $2.8
million deficit the city carried over from the previous year, he
said.
If the city fails to enact the tax hike, the deficit will
grow to $13.8 million by 2016, he told the court.
Lynch said in court papers that the tax hike is a key
component of the recovery plan, already approved by Leadbetter
in March, and is "critically needed to help ameliorate
Harrisburg's severe operating deficit."
Currently, residents pay a 1 percent earned income tax, half
of which goes to the city and half of which goes to the school
district.
The increase would take the rate up to 2 percent. It was
projected to boost the city's revenue by $1.7 million in fiscal
year 2012, and by more than $5.1 million in fiscal 2013,
according to court documents.
Attorneys for the city council argued that Lynch has no
authority to impose a tax increase, and that the income tax rate
is already at its legal limit.
"City council can't do something illegal just because the
receiver wants them to," said Lee Morrison, an attorney for the
city council.
The plan also calls for the sale or lease if the city's
parking garages, its incinerator and for new operators for its
wastewater system.
Lynch told Leadbetter that the city was "very close" to
finalizing the incinerator sale, and that the city was working
on a possible contract to provide electricity to the state.
He also said that he follows the state's recommendations
about which bills to pay. The city has been under state
supervision since December 2010.