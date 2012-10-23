Harrisburg, PA lawmakers to vote on tax hike

Oct 23 The city council of Pennsylvania's
struggling c apital city, Harrisburg, is expected to vote Tuesday
night on a proposal to double an unpopular tax, part of a
still-unfolding plan to repay $340 million in debt.
City council members are scheduled to vote on whether to
hike the city's earned-income tax to 2 percent from 1 percent,
an increase that could add $6.8 million to the city's near-empty
coffers.
The city's crushing debt, accumulated during several rounds
of borrowing to repair and upgrade its trash incinerator, has
divided Harrisburg officials. Some prefer bankruptcy as a way
out of the boondoggle.
Pennsylvania state legislators have blocked the city's
ability to file for bankruptcy until after Nov. 30.
Harrisburg ' s tax hike, which would be the same for all
income levels, would require residents earning $30,000 annually
to double their payment to the city to $600.
Councilman Brad Koplinski is not sure the increase will be
approved.
"It is up to each councilperson to determine whether the
package that has been discussed with the state is worth imposing
a significant tax on the people of Harrisburg to the tune of (an
additional) $100 per every $10,000 they make," Koplinski said.
"We have a 30 percent poverty rate in the city and that is a
serious bite out of many people's wallets," he said.
The city council went to Commonwealth Court in August to try
to block state-appointed receiver William Lynch from
implementing the tax increase.
Judge Bonnie Leadbetter denied that request but then stayed
her decision when the council and Lynch said they wanted to work
together on the plan and the tax hike proposal.
EVEN WITH TAX HIKE, CITY WILL HAVE DEFICIT
Lynch's spokesman said the receiver is "optimistic" that the
council will finally adopt the increase when it meets on
Tuesday. But Lynch is also realistic about what the new source
of revenue means, he said.
"Even without the debt load on the incinerator, Harrisburg
still has a structural deficit that is a serious problem," said
Cory Angell, Lynch's representative.
"The [earned-income tax] is critical to solving Harrisburg's
structural deficit and is key to providing essential services to
residents of the city of Harrisburg," he said.
During the August court appearance, Lynch's attorney said
Harrisburg would likely run out of money by November.
Harrisburg's projected budget deficit for fiscal year 2012,
which ends on December 31, is $14.2 million, including a more
than $2.7 million deficit the city carried over from the
previous year, according to Controller Dan Miller.
The city skipped its Sept. 15 general obligation debt
service payment of $3.4 million in order to pay operating costs.