UPDATE 1-Harris Corp reports lower quarterly profit

ATLANTA, Aug 2 Harris Corp (HRS.N), a maker of telecommunications equipment, reported a lower quarterly profit fell on lower revenue from radios for armored vehicles.

The company on Tuesdsay also announced a share repurchase program and dividend increase.

Profit was $133.5 million, or $1.06 a share, for the fiscal fourth quarter ended July 1, compared with $151.4 million, or $1.16 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for items such as acquisition-related costs, profit was $1.24 a share.

Revenue rose about 15 percent to $1.67 billion. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs. Editing by Robert MacMillan)