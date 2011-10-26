UPDATE 1-Harris Corp profit drops, orders rise

* Q1 adj EPS $1.06 vs estimate $1.05

Oct 26 Harris Corp (HRS.N), a maker of telecommunications equipment, on Wednesday said quarterly profit fell as the year-earlier period benefited from expedited shipments of its tactical radios for armored vehicles.

Net income for the fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30 was $121.6 million, or $1.01 a diluted share, down 25 percent from $163.9 million, or $1.27 a share, a year earlier. There was a lower share count in the latest quarter.

Excluding acquisition costs, profit was $1.06 a share, compared with $1.05 expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose about 4 percent to $1.46 billion. Harris Corp said orders in the quarter were up 23 percent.

Harris, based in Melbourne, Florida, earlier this month named William Brown, a 14-year veteran with United Technologies (UTX.N), as its new president and chief executive, effective Nov. 1.

Howard Lance, who has been Harris CEO since January 2003, will serve as nonexecutive chairman until year's end.

