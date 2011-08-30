Court approves Harry & David bankruptcy plan

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
BANGALORE Aug 30 A Delaware bankruptcy court has approved the reorganization plan of Harry & David Holdings Inc, clearing the way for the gift basket maker to emerge from bankruptcy under the control of senior noteholders.
Earlier this month, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath, at a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, had said she was prepared to approve the reorganization.
The mail-order food company, known for its fruit baskets and Moose Munch snacks, filed for Chapter 11 protection in March, citing falling sales and competition from "big-box" retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc .
The reorganization plan calls for the exchange of $200 million in senior debt for equity in a restructured company. Unsecured creditors would recover about 10 cents on the dollar over a two to three-year period.
The case is In re Harry & David Holdings Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-10884. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.