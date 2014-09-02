版本:
1-800-Flowers.com to buy gourmet food supplier Harry & David

Sept 2 Gift retailer 1-800-Flowers.com Inc said it would buy Harry & David Holdings Inc, known for its gourmet food brands such as Wolferman's English muffins and Cushman's HoneyBells citrus products, for $142.5 million in cash.

1-800-Flowers.com said in a statement that Harry & David would operate as its wholly owned subsidiary after the acquisition, which is expected to close in October.

The deal is expected to add to 1-800-Flowers.com's revenue and profit in the current fiscal year, the company said. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
