1-800-Flowers.com to buy gourmet food supplier Harry & David

Sept 2 Gift retailer 1-800-Flowers.com Inc
said it would buy Harry & David Holdings Inc, known for
its gourmet food brands such as Wolferman's English muffins and
Cushman's HoneyBells citrus products, for $142.5 million in
cash.
1-800-Flowers.com said in a statement that Harry & David
would operate as its wholly owned subsidiary after the
acquisition, which is expected to close in October.
The deal is expected to add to 1-800-Flowers.com's revenue
and profit in the current fiscal year, the company said.
