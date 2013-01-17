版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Minority partner looks to block sale of Ekati mine

Jan 17 Harry Winston Diamond Corp said on Thursday that a minority partner in BHP Billiton's Ekati diamond mine in northern Canada has filed a lawsuit to try to stop the top diversified miner from selling the project to Harry Winston.

C. Fipke Holdings Ltd, which has a right of first refusal on the sale, is alleging that BHP Billiton failed to comply with their joint venture agreement. The company is seeking a court order to stop the sale, unless provided with a revised offer from BHP.

Fipke holds a 10 percent stake in both the mine and the expansion zone. The two other minority partners do not intend to oppose the deal, Harry Winston said in a statement.

