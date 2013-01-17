Minority partner looks to block sale of Ekati mine

Jan 17 Harry Winston Diamond Corp said
on Thursday that a minority partner in BHP Billiton's
Ekati diamond mine in northern Canada has filed a
lawsuit to try to stop the top diversified miner from selling
the project to Harry Winston.
C. Fipke Holdings Ltd, which has a right of first refusal on
the sale, is alleging that BHP Billiton failed to comply with
their joint venture agreement. The company is seeking a court
order to stop the sale, unless provided with a revised offer
from BHP.
Fipke holds a 10 percent stake in both the mine and the
expansion zone. The two other minority partners do not intend to
oppose the deal, Harry Winston said in a statement.