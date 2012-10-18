Harry Winston says not in active talks over luxury brand sale

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks $8.8 bln for chip unit stake as banks fret over risks
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
TORONTO Oct 18 Harry Winston Diamond Corp said on Thursday it had received various indications of interest regarding a potential purchase of its luxury brand business, but the company said it is not in active negotiations regarding any such transaction.
The diamond miner and jeweler said it issued the comment in response to media reports. Harry Winston said it does not intend to make any further public announcements regarding the matter unless it concludes that they are warranted.
On Wednesday, Reuters and other media outlets reported that the company had been approached by potential buyers interested in its watch and jewelry business.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.