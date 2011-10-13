版本:
UPDATE 1-Harry Winston Q3 diamond output rises on higher grades

Oct 13 Harry Winston Diamond said it recovered 8 percent more carats in the third quarter, as the diamond miner and retailer processed higher grade ore from its Diavik mine in Canada.

The luxury diamond jeweler produced 1.9 million carats from 0.6 million tonnes of ore processed, and forecast output of 1.8 million carats in the fourth quarter.

Toronto-based Harry Winston, which operates the Diavik diamond mine in the country's North Slave region a few hundred kilometres south of the Arctic Circle, said it was on track to produce 6.8 million carats for the full year. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

