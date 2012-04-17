UPDATE 1-Harry Winston says Diavik mine production up 19 pct

April 17 Luxury jeweler and watchmaker Harry
Winston Diamond Corp said production at its Diavik mine
in Canada's Northwest Territories was up about 19 percent in the
first quarter on improved grades.
The Diavik mine, which is operated by Rio Tinto Plc
, produced 1.60 million carats of diamonds in the
quarter.
Average grade increased to 3.0 carats per tonne from 2.8
carats per tonne, a year ago, said Harry Winston, which gets 40
percent of output at Diavik.
Harry Winston has right of first refusal for Rio Tinto's 60
percent interest in their joint Diavik diamond mine.
The company continues to see production of about 8.3 million
carats from the mine this year. The Diavik mine produced 6.7
million carats in calendar 2011.
Shares of Toronto-based Harry Winston, which has a market
value of C$1.18 billion, closed at C$13.95 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.