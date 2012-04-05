UPDATE 1-Harry Winston's profit up; to wait on Diavik report

April 4 Harry Winston Diamond Corp
posted a 17 percent jump in quarterly profit, and said it would
wait on the release of a full life-of-mine plan for the Diavik
diamond project, following partner Rio Tinto's decision to
review its diamond business.
Rio Tinto , which is the operator and 60
percent owner of the Diavik mine in Canada, said in March it was
considering selling its diamond business to focus instead on
more profitable metals.
Harry Winston, a luxury jeweler and watchmaker which holds
the remaining 40 percent of Diavik, said it expected rough
diamond production at the mine to rise to 8.3 million carats in
calendar 2012 from 6.7 million in 2011.
However, it had decided not to release a full life-of-mine
plan at present as the project parameters could change during
Rio Tinto's review.
Net income in the fourth quarter rose to $16.6 million, or
20 cents a share, compared with $13.7 million, or 16 cents a
share, a year ago, it said in a statement.
Revenue rose to $216 million from $215.4 million a year ago,
including a 24 percent jump in sales from the company's mining
segment to $102.2 million.
Shares of Harry Winston closed at C$14.51 on Wednesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.