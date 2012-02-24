UPDATE 1-Harsco chief executive resigns

BRIEF-Rexahn Pharma's cash and investments totaled about $20.3 mln as of Dec 31, 2016
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* CEO Salvatore Fazzolari resigns effective immediately
* Co names director Henry Knueppel interim CEO and chairman
Feb 24 Harsco Corp said its Chief Executive Salvatore Fazzolari resigned after a 32-year career with the company, and the provider of products and services to metals producers named board member Henry Knueppel as interim CEO.
Fazzolari, who became CEO in 2008, leaves at a time when metals producers are struggling with weak demand.
"While we ended 2011 on an encouraging note, end-market conditions continue to be challenging and we have work to do to further strengthen our businesses," Knueppel said in a statement on Friday.
Knueppel, who has been on Harsco's board since September 2008, would also become interim chairman.
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* McClatchy discusses strategies and 2017 outlook at J.P. Morgan global high yield and leveraged finance conference
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2lMfNVi Further company coverage: