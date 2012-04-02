CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 3-Hartford repays Allianz's crisis-era help

* Hartford to buy back warrants, debentures

* Allianz keeps 5 pct stake in company

* Shares rise 2.3 pct

* Analyst: deal saves Hartford hundreds of millions

April 2 The Hartford Financial Services Group plans to repay most of a rescue it received during the financial crisis, buying back debentures and warrants from Germany's Allianz SE for $2.43 billion.

Hartford's shares rose 2.3 percent in morning trading, far outperforming the sector, as one analyst said the deal could potentially save the company hundreds of millions of dollars.

In early October 2008, during the deepest point of the crisis, Allianz pumped $2.5 billion into The Hartford via preferred shares, debentures and warrants. After the repurchases announced Monday, Allianz will still own about 5 percent of the company, worth $464 million as of Friday's close.

In a statement, the insurer said the buyback -- to be partly financed by issuing new debt and partly by its stock buyback program -- would give it "additional financial flexibility and an improved capital structure."

Sterne Agee analyst John Nadel said the company was saving about $700 million with the deal it negotiated versus what it may have had to pay Allianz contractually, plus up to $75 million a year in pretax interest expense. Na del initially estimated the deal would raise Hartford's earnings and book value per share but later said his math was incorrect and the deal would not add to either.

Last month, amid heavy pressure from its largest shareholder, hedge fund manager John Paulson, The Hartford said it would sell off most of its life insurance-related operations and shut down its annuity business.

The Hartford was one of three insurers to receive a U.S. government rescue during the financial crisis, and in recent times its valuation has severely lagged peers.

Its shares rose 48 cents to $21.56 in morning trading. The stock is down 0.7 percent since it revealed the breakup plan, underperforming the broader sector.

The buyback will also remove an overhang from the Hartford; every few months rumors have popped up in European markets that Allianz may buy the company entirely, which both sides have always categorically denied.

Allianz separately said the Hartford deal would reduce the German company's risky capital by 1.5 billion euros.