UPDATE 1-Hartford sells off individual annuity operations

April 26 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
said on Thursday it will sell its individual annuity
operations to Forethought, a Houston-based financial services
company.
Terms were not disclosed, though Hartford said the deal was
not material to its results. The majority of the employees in
the annuity business will be offered jobs with Forethought,
Hartford said in a statement.
The sale includes product management, distribution and
marketing operations but does not include Hartford's existing
book of annuities already sold.
Hartford said in late March it would shut down its annuity
business and sell its life insurance, retirement plan and
broker-dealer operations as part of a restructuring to focus on
its property insurance business.
Hartford shares fell 0.5 percent to $20.64 in afternoon
trading.