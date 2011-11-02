UPDATE 1-Hartford Q3 profit falls on natural disasters

* Q3 EPS $0.05, consensus $0.23
Nov 2 Property and life insurer Hartford
Financial Services Group Inc (HIG.N) posted on Wednesday a
small per-share net loss for the third quarter, as disaster
losses rose in the wake of August's Hurricane Irene.
The Hartford, one of the oldest companies in the United
States, also said operating earnings fell sharply, missing
expectations that had been substantially lowered already.
The company reported a net result of zero, or a loss of 2
cents per share, compared with a year-earlier net profit of
$666 million, or $1.34 per share.
On an operating basis, The Hartford earned 5 cents per
share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average
expected earnings of 23 cents per share.
That is about two-thirds less than they expected just one
month ago.
As in recent quarters, the Hartford said its wealth
management business stood out, with life insurance sales and
retirement plan deposits both rising.
Written premiums rose in the commercial markets unit on
higher pricing and better retention, while they fell slightly
in the consumer unit.
