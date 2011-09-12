UPDATE 3-Hartford disaster losses up, Travelers' rates rise

* Hartford attributes most of losses to Irene
Sept 12 Insurer Hartford Financial Services
Group (HIG.N) warned on Monday that its third-quarter
catastrophe losses would be substantially higher than a year
earlier, mostly as a result of last month's Hurricane Irene.
The Hartford, in a slide presentation for a Barclays
Capital conference, said it expects pretax catastrophe losses
for July and August of $150 million to $250 million, of which
$75 million to $175 million comes from Irene.
A Hartford spokesman said Chief Executive Liam McGee told
the Barclays conference the company was "well positioned" to
handle the losses, which were within the scenarios it looked at
for catastrophes.
In the third quarter of 2010, in which no hurricanes made
landfall in the United States, the Hartford's catastrophe
losses were $13 million.
For most insurers, though, disaster losses this year have
far exceeded expectations and historical comparison. Between
Irene, devastating tornadoes in April and May, drought and a
severe winter, many U.S. insurers have already lost well more
in 2011 than they lost in 2010.
Worldwide, insurers lost more than $70 billion just in the
first six months of the year due to natural disasters,
reinsurer Swiss Re has said.
As those disasters work their way through the insurance
industry, insurers have had some success raising rates on their
customers after years of price weakness.
At the same Barclays conference on Monday, Travelers
Companies Inc (TRV.N) said it was having success raising rates
in the third quarter on business and personal lines. In
business insurance in particular, the company saw a sharp
increase through the end of August in premiums for policies
that were being renewed.
Shares of the Hartford fell sharply at the open before
rebounding, and were flat in late-morning trade. Shares of
Travelers fell 0.7 percent. The sector was broadly lower, with
20 of the 22 companies in the S&P insurance index declining.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Gerald E. McCormick,
Dave Zimmerman)