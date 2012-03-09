UPDATE 1-Paulson urges Hartford to announce split-up soon

* Hedge fund manager turns up heat on break up
* Paulson says stock could jump over 60 pct
* Idea for Hartford: close variable-annuity ops to save cash
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, March 9 Hedge fund manager John
Paulson said Hartford Financial Services Group Inc could
boost its share price by 62 percent if it listened to his advice
to break up the insurance provider as early as April.
The billionaire, whose Paulson & Co is Hartford's biggest
shareholder with an 8.51 percent stake, has been urging the
insurer to spin off its property and casualty unit.
"No one is saying do a spin-off today. We are saying
announce a spin-off today and then take the next five to six
quarters to close," Paulson said in a presentation filed on
Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
"A spinoff of P&C would unlock significant value," Paulson
said in the 24-page presentation aimed at Hartford and its
investors. "We believe the combined value would be approximately
$31, a 62 percent increase."
Hartford shares closed at $20.07, up 0.75 percent, on the
New York Stock Exchange. The stock has tumbled 30 percent over
the past year.
Hartford responded by reiterating that it recognizes
potential benefits to a separation of the property and casualty
and life companies, including those outlined by Paulson.
By putting a date and a number behind his requests for a
split-up, Paulson on Friday added more punch to his increasingly
vocal demands that the company take dramatic action to revive
its flagging share price.
By flexing his muscle, Paulson joins a growing number of
hedge fund managers playing a more activist role in calling for
change at companies ranging from Yahoo Inc to Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd.
His biggest portfolio, the Advantage Plus fund, lost more
than 50 percent in 2011 as his largest bets, including Hartford,
sagged. Paulson oversees roughly $23 billion in assets.
Paulson, who cemented his credentials as one of the
industry's most watched hedge fund managers with savvy bets
against the subprime mortgage industry and on gold, has become
increasingly public in calling for change at Hartford.
On a conference call in early February, the normally cool
fund manager became so agitated when asking about future plans
that he ended up shouting at Hartford Chief Executive Officer
Liam McGee.
On Friday Paulson tweaked the formal proposal for a breakup
that he made on Feb. 14 with the new numbers and plenty of
charts and comparisons.
Behind the scenes, Paulson also has met with other
investors, urging them to speak up, too.
The presentation is part of what Paulson & Co is using in
its "continuing discussions or communications with (Hartford's)
management, board of directors and shareholders, and public
statements," the hedge fund said in the filing.
As part of the plan, Paulson said Hartford could shut down
its variable-annuity operations to save cash and then review the
strategy and structure of its life business over the next 12
months.