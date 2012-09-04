UPDATE 1-The Hartford to sell retirement plan unit to MassMutual

* MassMutual to pay $400 mln cash
* Second of Hartford's three planned unit sales
* Deal nearly doubles MassMutual retirement unit
Sept 4 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
on Tuesday said it would sell its retirement plans
business to life insurer MassMutual for $400 million cash, part
of The Hartford's plan to shed assets and focus on its property
insurance business.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the year. The
Hartford, in a statement, said it does not expect a material
impact on its financial results.
In late March, The Hartford said it would shut down its
annuity business and sell its life insurance operations, as well
as the retirement plan and broker-dealer units, as part of a
broad restructuring.
The company has been under pressure to boost its stock price
from hedge fund manager John Paulson, who is its largest
shareholder with a 7.2 percent stake. The Hartford lags peers
substantially by most valuation metrics, with price-to-earnings
and price-to-book ratios less than half the sector averages.
The sale is the second of three planned asset disposals for
the insurer. In late July, it struck a deal to sell the
brokerage business Woodbury Financial Services to AIG in
a $115 million transaction.
The retirement plans deal will nearly double the size of
MassMutual's retirement services business, which had more than
1.6 million participants and over $66.2 billion in assets under
management at June 30.
While The Hartford's business targets small-to-midsize
plans, MassMutual's focus has been midsize and larger plans. In
a statement, MassMutual said it wanted to grow into new sectors.
Barclays served as financial adviser and Skadden Arps serves
as legal adviser to MassMutual. Greenhill & Co and Goldman Sachs
were The Hartford's financial advisers and its legal adviser was
Sidley Austin.