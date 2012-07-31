UPDATE 1-AIG to buy Hartford's brokerage unit

* Hartford to receive $115 mln in proceeds
* Deal value includes $25 mln in dividends
* Deal to generate a "modest gain" for Hartford
July 31 Bailed-out insurer American
International Group Inc said it will buy independent
brokerage unit Woodbury Financial Services from Hartford
Financial Services Group Inc for $90 million to bolster
its broker-dealer network.
Hartford is expected to receive $115 million in proceeds
from the deal, including $25 million in dividends from Woodbury,
subject to certain conditions.
Hartford said in late March it would shut down its annuity
business and sell its life insurance, retirement plan and
broker-dealer operations as part of a restructuring to focus on
its property insurance business.
The company has come under pressure to boost its stock price
from hedge fund manager John Paulson, who is also its largest
shareholder.
AIG's life and retirement business SunAmerica Financial
Group will buy the unit and merge it with its Advisor Group, a
network of independent broker dealers.
Reuters reported in March that Woodbury, which hasn't posted
a profit in at least five years, would be able to lure bids from
a small circle of expansion-minded rivals.
Minnesota-based Woodbury, which has about 1,400 advisers,
was the 12th-largest independent securities brokerage with $254
million in revenue last year. Yet like its rivals, profit
margins have been squeezed by technology, compliance and other
costs.
Independent advisers receive roughly 90 percent or more of
the commissions and fees they generate, but they also are
responsible for paying their own business expenses.
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services and Cetera
Financial Group were said to be potential bidders for the unit.
On Tuesday, analysts at Sterne Agee said AIG appeared to be
getting more cash than expected from the Federal Reserve's
Maiden Lane III asset sales, which would give the company added
financial flexibility.
While the Woodbury deal is not AIG's first acquisition since
the bailout, it is perhaps the highest-profile, at least
domestically. AIG's other deals were mostly international or
related to a non-insurance unit.
The company is due to report earnings on Thursday, and if
recent patterns hold, the U.S. Treasury is likely to sell
another chunk of its 61 percent stake in the company soon after.
Hartford said the deal will generate a "modest gain" for the
company, and will have no impact on its 2013 earnings.
AIG shares closed at $31.27 while Hartford shares closed at
$16.45 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.