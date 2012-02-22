UPDATE 1-Hartford adds managers amid Paulson split push

* Tucker joins as chief underwriter from AIG
* Shares fall in morning trade
* Analysts see challenges in split push
BOSTON, Feb 22 Insurer Hartford Financial
Services Group Inc, under pressure from its largest
shareholder to split into two companies, on Wednesday named a
number of new managers for its commercial insurance business.
Among them is former American International Group Inc
executive Tom Tucker, who will become chief underwriting
officer for the commercial markets unit. He joins The Hartford
on Feb. 27.
The company said Tucker's appointment and other personnel
moves were designed to help with margin growth and a focus on
profitable operations.
Shares in The Hartford fell 1.7 percent to $20.60 in morning
trading. Since Feb. 8, when hedge fund heavyweight John Paulson
started publicly pushing for the split, the stock is up 7.5
percent, against gains of 0.6 percent for the sector.
Paulson's chief compliant is that The Hartford is severely
undervalued compared with peers. Analysts see a number of
problems with splitting the company's life and property
businesses, though, among them the ability of the life business
to service its debt.