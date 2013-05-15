版本:
BRIEF-H.I.G. buys Freedom Finance Nordic

LONDON May 15 H.I.G. - * H.I.G. completes first investment in Nordics: Freedom Finance * Hig - terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
