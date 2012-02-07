UPDATE 1-Hartford profit sinks but beats expectations

* Q4 oper EPS $0.69 vs consensus $0.59

* Says pricing continues to rise

* Shares up after-market

BOSTON, Feb 7 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc reported a sharply lower profit for the fourth quarter, as it added to reserves in some segments, but operating income easily beat expectations and the company's shares rose in after-hours trading.

The Hartford posted net income of $127 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $619 million, or $1.24 per share.

Core earnings were 69 cents per share, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected earnings of 59 cents per share.

The Hartford said additions to reserves, both for prior years and for 2011, ate into results.

But it also said pricing continued to improve in commercial property insurance, as it has for many of its peers, and margins rose across segments.

Hartford's shares rose 2.6 percent in after-hours trading from a $19.12 close in regular trading.