UPDATE 2-Paulson demands breakup of The Hartford

* Paulson is largest shareholder
* Challenges management's view on breakup
* Shares rise 6.5 percent after-hours
BOSTON, Feb 14 Famed hedge fund manager
John Paulson on Tuesday demanded that insurer The Hartford
Financial Services Group break itself into two
companies, escalating a confrontation with management that began
with screams on a conference call last week.
Investors appeared to welcome the nine-page proposal from
the Hartford's largest shareholder, as the stock rose 6.5
percent in after-hours trading. A spokesman for the company
could not immediately comment.
Paulson, on a Feb. 8 conference call with analysts, angrily
insisted the company needed to take "drastic" action after
management said a breakup into two companies faced too many
challenges to work.
The exchange quickly drew attention in the investment world,
not only because the normally cool Paulson became so obviously
irritated, but because it illustrated how one of the industry's
most powerful managers was flexing his muscle to benefit
shareholders' bottom line.
On Tuesday, Paulson rejected management's assertions on
insurmountable challenges and said a tax-free spinoff of the
property and casualty insurance business would give shareholders
as much as 60 percent more value than they are getting now.
"Given the extremely poor performance of Hartford's stock
and the fact that Hartford trades at lower valuation multiples
than any of its U.S. insurance peers, addressing these issues
should be Hartford's highest priority," Paulson said in a letter
to management.
Shares of The Hartford trade at a substantial discount to
book value, even more so than their peers in the property
insurance sector, and they also trade at a lower
price-to-earnings ratio than peers in the life insurance
business. The fund manager blamed the company's structure.
"The main, but not the only, reason for Hartford's low
multiple is because the company combines both a Life and a P&C
business together," he said.
Paulson's push is the latest challenge for the Hartford, one
of the oldest companies in the United States.
During the financial crisis it was one of only three
insurance companies to receive a government bailout. Chief
Executive Liam McGee, a former top Bank of America executive,
came in to try and turn the company around.
But following a fourth-quarter report last week that missed
some Wall Street expectations, analysts said the company was
likely to face increased pressure to restructure somehow.
Paulson made the argument that most large multiline insurers
have chosen to split off one side of the business or the other,
and he said shareholders were "entitled to expect the management
and the board to show leadership" on the issue.
Insurers have been on the receiving end of investor outrage
before, though rarely has it been carried this far.
In late 2010, hedge fund manager Steve Eisman threatened the
management of Hartford peer Genworth Financial on a
conference call, saying he would launch a proxy fight unless it
improved returns. Eisman never made good on the threat.
More recently, the largest shareholder in reinsurer
Transatlantic Holdings scuppered a deal with peer Allied World,
saying the offer undervalued the company.