Harvard endowment to rely more on outside managers, cuts staff

BOSTON, June 20 Harvard University will rely
more on outside money managers to oversee the Ivy League
school's $37.6 billion endowment as it scales back on making
direct stock picks, it said on Monday.
Michael Ryan, head of public markets and absolute return
strategies at Harvard Management Co, is leaving and more jobs in
the internal equity team will be eliminated, the endowment said
in an internal email reviewed by Reuters.
The changes are part of an overhaul initiated by Chief
Executive Stephen Blyth to improve returns at the largest U.S.
college fund. Blyth, who took over the job in January 2015, has
been on medical leave since late May.
Harvard Management will stop making selective direct equity
investments, Robert Ettl, the endowment's interim CEO said in
the email.
The email did not say how much money would be shifted to
outside managers or how many positions would be cut.
In the email, Ettl said Elise McDonald will oversee Ryan's
team as Harvard Management searches for his replacement.
"We continuously evaluate how we can best allocate capital
and leverage HMC's comparative advantages to maximize
performance over the long-term," Harvard Management spokesman
Lex Suvanto said.
