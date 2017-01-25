版本:
Harvard to spin off team that manages real estate investments

BOSTON Jan 25 Harvard University plans to outsource most of its investment management activities and cut more than a hundred jobs, marking a dramatic overhaul in how the Ivy League school's $35.7 billion endowment is managed.

Harvard Management Co's new chief executive officer N.P. Narvekar announced the plans in a letter on Wednesday, noting that the investment arm will shut down its internal hedge funds and let traders go by the middle of 2017.

The story was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by G Crosse)
