MOVES-Harvard to hire Slocum as CIO as it reorganizes investment arm

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Fed minutes
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
BOSTON Jan 25 Harvard University will hire Rick Slocum as chief investment officer at its investment arm, Harvard Management Company, as the school overhauls the way it manages its endowment.
N.P. Narvekar, the recently hired chief executive of the investment arm, said Slocum, who had been chief investment officer at the Johnson Company family office, will join in March.
Vir Dholabhai, Adam Goldstein and Charlie Saravia will join as a managing directors. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 14 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders
* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency