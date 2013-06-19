Harvard hires Xia from Morgan Stanley as chief risk officer

| BOSTON, June 19
BOSTON, June 19 Harvard University said on
Wednesday that it had hired Wall Street veteran Jake Xia as its
chief risk officer to analyze and monitor investment exposure in
its $30.7 billion endowment.
Xia, a fixed income expert who worked at Morgan Stanley
for 17 years and for a time oversaw all trading risks in
debt products for the bank, is joining Harvard as the school
works to polish its investment image after heavy losses during
the financial crisis.
In the fiscal year ended June 30, 2009, Harvard made
headlines when its endowment lost 27 percent of its value.
It then fell to Jane Mendillo, president and chief executive
officer of the school's investment arm Harvard Management
Company, to overhaul the portfolio. She was forced to sell $1
billion in equities because the endowment had invested heavily
in illiquid securities.
While some investors have given up on active management and
balk at high fees charged by hedge funds and private equity,
Harvard, which has returned an average 12.5 percent over the
last two decades, is sticking with its strategy of putting money
into those types of funds and real assets.
Unlike other schools, including Yale University, Harvard
manages the bulk of its money in-house, which saves on fees.
Harvard's endowment losses were sufficiently deep that it
was forced to make cost cuts and interrupt its high-profile
campus expansion. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012,
Harvard's endowment slipped 0.05 percent.
Xia will replace Neil Mason, who was hired by Mendillo in
2010, and will return to his native England for family reasons.
Xia earned a PhD. degree from Massachusetts Institute of
Technology and has held several senior roles at Morgan Stanley
around the world, including head of global structured rates
trading, and head of global fixed incoming trading risk.