Swiss Klesch considers buying Canada Harvest refining unit -report

SEOUL Jan 21 Swiss industrial group Klesch is
considering buying the refining unit of Canada's Harvest
Operations, a South Korean business daily said on Tuesday, as
Harvest-owner Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) trims its overseas
assets.
Klesch has hired Deutsche Bank to conduct so-called due
diligence on a possible purchase of Harvest's refining
subsidiary, North Atlantic Refining, the Korean Economic Daily
reported, citing investment banking sources.
A spokesman for state-run KNOC declined to comment on the
issue.
KNOC, which bought Harvest for $1.7 billion in 2009, posted
a net loss of 904 billion won ($850 million) in 2012 and a 162.5
billion won loss for the first six months of 2013, mainly due to
higher refining costs and worsening margins at the Canadian
company.
KNOC said last December that it would focus on exploration
and production while slashing its spending on overseas energy
and resources development. A senior KNOC official also said last
September that it was considering selling "non-core" parts of
Harvest.