Harvest Natural posts bigger loss after selling Venezuelan assets

Goldman Sachs quarterly profit surges 80 pct
April 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported an 80 percent jump in quarterly profit as the Wall Street bank benefited from a pick up in global equity and debt offerings.
March 17 Harvest Natural Resources Inc, an oil and gas producer, posted a bigger fourth-quarter loss after taking two charges related to the planned sale of assets to exit Venezuela.
Net loss attributable to the company widened to $112.7 million, or $3.02 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $23.1 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
The results include a loss on the completed portion of the sale of its 32 percent stake in a joint venture with Petroleos de Venezuela SA to Argentina's Pluspetrol .
Harvest Natural said it also recorded an income-tax expense of $75.2 million, which was partly related to the recording of any future tax liability when it completed the sale.
* Goldman Sachs reports first quarter earnings per common share of $5.15 and increases the quarterly dividend to $0.75 per common share