UPDATE 1-Harvest Natural Resources to plug well in Oman

Dec 8 Oil and natural gas producer Harvest
Natural Resources said it will plug and abandon a well
in Block 64 onshore Oman and take a dry-hole charge of $5.5
million in the current quarter.
The well failed to find hydrocarbons in the stacks of Barik,
Miqrat and Amin reservoirs, but the company said the quality of
the Barik and the Amin reservoirs was "better than expected."
The abandoned MFS-1 well is part of a two-well program and
the rig will now be moved to the second well where drilling will
start later this month, the company said in a statement.
Harvest Natural has an 80 percent stake in the 3874 sq km
Block 64 in Oman.
Shares of the company closed at $8.77 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.