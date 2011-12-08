UPDATE 2-Harvest Natural Resources to plug well in Oman; shares fall

* To take $5.5 mln dry well charge

Dec 8 Oil and natural gas producer Harvest Natural Resources said it will plug and abandon a well in Block 64 onshore Oman and take a dry-hole charge of $5.5 million in the current quarter.

Shares of the company, which touched a year-low in August, were trading down 9 percent at $7.95 in early trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The MFS-1 well failed to find hydrocarbons in the stacks of Barik, Miqrat and Amin reservoirs, but the company said the quality of the Barik and the Amin reservoirs was "better than expected."

The abandoned well is part of a two-well program and the rig will now be moved to the second well where drilling will start later this month, the company said in a statement.

Harvest Natural, which had earnings of $5.1 million in the July-September quarter, owns 80 percent of the 3874 sq km block in Oman.

Besides Oman, the company has exploration programs in Indonesia, Gabon, China and the United States. It also owns 32 percent of Petrodelta, a Venezuelan drilling company with six oil fields under it.

The company had net proved reserves of 54.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) and an annual production of 2.1 MMboe as of 2010.