Harvest asks for arbitration against Venezuela after failed sales

HOUSTON Jan 16 Harvest Natural Resources Inc
, a Texas based oil and gas company, said on Friday it
has filed an arbitration request against Venezuela before a
World Bank tribunal to protect the value of its investment in
the South American country.
The request filed with the International Centre for
Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) is seen as a last
resort for the Houston-based company, it said.
"Having exhausted all alternatives to protect Harvest's
shareholders, we are now regrettably forced to exercise our
right to submit this dispute to ICSID arbitration to protect the
value of Harvest's investment in Venezuela," James Edmiston,
Harvest's chief executive officer, said in a statement.
Harvest has tried twice to sell its remaining interests in
Venezuela. In 2013 a deal with Indonesia's oil company Pertamina
was rejected by the Venezuelan government and a
similar sale attempt to a unit of Argentina's Pluspetrol
was also unsuccessful.
An issue between state-owned PDVSA and its partners wanting
to sell stakes in joint ventures like Harvest's Petrodelta
project is valuation. Venezuela has long argued that foreign
companies working in the country are not allowed to book
Venezuelan reserves as part of their assets.
Harvest's 32 percent stake in the Petrodelta joint venture
was going to be bought by Pluspetrol Venezuela in two separate
transactions, the U.S. firm said in 2013. Pluspetrol had been
expected to pay about $400 million for the 32 percent stake.
A representative for Venezuela's petroleum ministry was not
immediately available to comment.
Venezuela withdrew from ICSID in 2012. Independent lawyers
have said Harvest and any other companies requesting an
arbitration case before ICSID against Venezuela would be carried
out under the ICSID additional facility (AF) rules.
Under ICSID AF rules, an entity does not have the same
recognition and enforcement framework as an arbitration under
the ICSID Convention. If an award is received under the ICSID AF
rules, parties have to use the 1958 New York Convention for
recognition and enforcement.
"This is not the outcome of our 22 years in Venezuela that
we envisioned or desired, but is the only means left to Harvest
to protect our investment," Edmiston added.
Shares of Harvest Natural, an independent energy company
with main operations in Venezuela and exploration assets in
Indonesia, West Africa and China, rose 4 percent to $1.04 in
morning New York Stock Exchange trading.
